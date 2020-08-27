Law enforcement leaders discuss policing issues with lawmakers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lawmakers are digging into issues impacting law enforcement in Pennsylvania.

At the capitol on Thursday, lawmakers sat down with law enforcement leaders to tackle issues that officers are facing to address the tension between officers and their communities.

Local police chiefs, fraternal order of police leadership, and attorneys gave the House Majority Policy Committee an inside look at the day-to-day of policing.

Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police President Les Neri said officers are currently facing more challenges than ever. “It’s very difficult for police officers in today’s environment.”

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said officers have a lot on their plate.

“Police are expected to be counselors, mental health counselors, drug addiction counselors. They’re expected to solve all of the world problems in a split second,” Sunday said.

Neri said the solution to diffusing tension lies in building trust.

“To me, it’s a human problem. We can talk about statistics and we could talk about legislation, but the issues are really trust and understanding,” Neri said. “They can’t be legislated. They have to be earned.”

They both agree that legislators can do something to help and it starts with funding.

“As we’ve asked more and more of police officers, at the same time, we haven’t given them some of the tools, the training, the funding, I’ll say the partnerships, with other organizations to get the jobs done,” Sunday said.

That funding could support the very programs that help connect the community with their officers.

“In Pennsylvania we currently have 1,100 police departments. More than half of them have 10 or less officers, so funding is very limited to initiate some of these programs like citizens police academies, officer friendly programs, D.A.R.E. programs, community outreach programs,” Neri said.

No legislative action was taken, but the goal of Thursday’s meeting was to open discourse on what law enforcement members are seeing in communities around Pennsylvania.