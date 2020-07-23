Law enforcement officials encouraging Harrisburg residents to submit tips

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There have been several shootings in Harrisburg City during the past week. Most recently, two men were injured during a Wednesday afternoon shootout near 6th and Curtin streets Uptown.

So far, cooperation from witnesses has been slow.

Blake Lynch is the community liaison with the police department. He has worked for the past three years building relationships with residents and organizations in the city.

Lynch says some people are afraid to speak up. “There are a lot of people who have fear. They are concerned about retaliation if the person who committed the crime finds out they cooperated with police.”

He says the department is encouraging people to submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says people who submit tips will remain anonymous, and the law will protect them.

“When they are submitting a tip through CRIMEWATCH, they are really sending it to crime stoppers,” he said. “By law, since 2000, a tip must remain anonymous and Crime Stoppers, by law, they can never be compelled to reveal who made the tip.”

Top Stories: