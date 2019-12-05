Lawmaker accused of theft from charity announces resignation

In this Dec. 19, 2018 photo, Movita Johnson-Harrell, a supervisor for the Victim Witness Services unit, speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia. Johnson-Harrell, a state House representative from Philadelphia, won a special election in March 2019 and is facing charges after prosecutors accused her of enriching herself by stealing money from a non-profit organization she founded to serve the mentally ill and poor who were fighting addiction. The charges were filed Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker accused of bilking a charity she founded out of more than a half-million dollars is telling legislative leaders she’s resigning as of next week.

Philadelphia Democratic Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Turzai Thursday saying she disputes many of the allegations against her.

She says she’s resigning in part to focus on her criminal defense. State prosecutors allege the 53-year-old freshman legislator spent charity funds on luxury items, travel, and personal expenses. Johnson-Harrell says her resignation will take effect on Dec. 13.

