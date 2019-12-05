Lawmaker accused of theft from charity announces resignation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker accused of bilking a charity she founded out of more than a half-million dollars is telling legislative leaders she’s resigning as of next week.
Philadelphia Democratic Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Turzai Thursday saying she disputes many of the allegations against her.
She says she’s resigning in part to focus on her criminal defense. State prosecutors allege the 53-year-old freshman legislator spent charity funds on luxury items, travel, and personal expenses. Johnson-Harrell says her resignation will take effect on Dec. 13.
