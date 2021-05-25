Lawmakers and supporters continue the call for change on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Across the country and right here in the Midstate, people are renewing calls for action in memory of George Floyd.

“I wish we were not here today because I wish that this time last year, before nine minutes elapsed of a murder, that we all had to witness, had never occurred,” Pennsylvania Representative Joanne McClinton said.

Lawmakers, students, and supporters are using the anniversary of George Floyd’s death to continue to conversation on change.

“Let’s let folks know, we aren’t done, we’re not stopping, this is a day just to continue to push this fight forward,” Senator Vincent Hughes said.

Lawmakers want to improve police training, redefine the use of force policies and increase diversity in law enforcement.

“We don’t need to say another name, we don’t need to come back another year with another name or another list of names,” Pennsylvania Representative Donna Bullock said.

Devon Jacob, a civil rights attorney from Mechanicsburg was part of the legal team that helped Floyd’s family reach a civil settlement with the city of Minneapolis. He says the fight for change is not over yet.

“The incident that sparked the movement for reform does not end with convictions or settlements, at least it shouldn’t end with convictions or settlements,” Jacob said.

Last month, Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder for the death of George Floyd. The trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers, charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd’s death, has been pushed to next year.