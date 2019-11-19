Lawmakers inspect vouchers at Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State lawmakers are taking a closer look at school vouchers for the Harrisburg School District.

The House Education Committee passed a bill that allows students to use a voucher to attend private schools instead of the Harrisburg School District.

The money the district usually receives for those students would go to the private schools and could cost the district up to $8 million.

Supporters say it would give children a chance at a better education, however, opponents believe it would cripple a district already in financial distress.