Live Now
ABC27 News at 6

Lawmakers OK ending election of state’s lieutenant governor

Harrisburg

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
state-capitol-harrisburg-side_111444

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A measure to amend the constitution in Pennsylvania and let each political party’s gubernatorial nominee choose who will serve under them as lieutenant governor cleared the first hurdle.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 46 to 2 on Tuesday for a constitutional amendment that would end the current practice, in which the governor and lieutenant governor run separately for their party’s nominations.

It passed the Republican-controlled House 130-67 in December, with most Democrats against it. The proposal still needs to pass the House and Senate in the 2021-22 legislative session before going to voters for final approval in a statewide referendum.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss