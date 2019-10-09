Lawsuit accuses Harrisburg diocese of covering up sexual abuse by teacher

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new lawsuit accuses the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg and its bishops of covering up child sexual abuse by a teacher at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School in Harrisburg.

Attorney Richard Serbin represents a Harrisburg man who claims that when he was a child, the teacher provided him and his classmates with drugs and alcohol then sexually assaulted and raped him.

Church officials apparently never reported the teacher to police, parishioners, or other school districts. As a result, the teacher was able to get a substitute teaching position in Harrisburg after the diocese chose not to rehire him, Serbin said.

Serbin said the diocese’s compensation fund for people sexually abused by clergy had severe limitations that excluded victims of teachers and other diocesan employees.

He said his client was ineligible to even make a claim and Bishop Ronald Gainer did not agree to a personal meeting, so he had no choice but to file a lawsuit.

The lawsuit will be filed in the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas.

Serbin will announce details of the legal action during a news conference Thursday at the state Capitol.

