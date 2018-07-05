Lawsuit over hoverboard fire also names landlords Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A civil lawsuit has been filed in connection with a deadly fire in Harrisburg.

In March of 2017, a fire broke at a home along the 2500 block of Lexington Street in Harrisburg.

The fire began, according to the Fire Chief, from crackling and smoking from the hoverboard charging near the front door.

The fire blocked the door and prevented people inside from using it as an exit.

Two-year-old Ashanti Hughes and 10-year-old Savannah Dominick were both killed.

Several months later, the same LayZ Board hoverboard was listed as the cause of a fire that displaced 14 people.

Shortly after the second fire, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission sent out an urgent warning, telling people to stop charging and using their LayZ Board hoverboards.

The lawsuit has several plaintiffs listed, including the family members of the two young girls who were killed.

The defendants are several companies, including the maker of the LayZ Board hoverboard.

Court documents show the families are also suing the people responsible for taking care of the property, saying the premises lacked functional smoke/heat detectors and fire/or fire alarms. The suit also says there was not a functional fire extinguisher or a proper fire exit.

There are 14 counts in the civil complaint. The families are seeking $50,000 for each complaint.