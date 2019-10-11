Leaders discuss importance of equity, inclusion at Diversity Coalition banquet

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Leaders in health care, transportation, local politics and more were in Harrisburg for the Pennsylvania Diversity Coalition Banquet on Friday.

The event called “How Equity and Inclusion Promoted by Decision Makers can Positively Impact” focused on just that.

At the Crowne Plaza, people shared their experiences and brainstormed ways to ignite change.

The goal is to find out what different kinds of organizations can do to promote the importance of equity and inclusion both in the workplace and in the community.

“There are other individuals within the sphere of diversity and inclusion that you can not only network with but have outcomes,” said Karl Singleton, a founding member and the president of the PA Diversity Coalition.

“I think it’s important that we are purposeful about bringing about awareness to the issues of racism and discrimination and we start to take active and proactive approaches to solving and remedying these issues,” said Wade West of ProRank Business Solutions, who is also a member of the PA Diversity Coalition.

ABC27’s Mark Hall moderated the panels.

One of the topics was affordable housing. Out of 39 developers recently given tax credits by the PA Finance Agency, four of them were black. They were all there to describe their experiences.

“What we push on behalf of the diversity coalition is the intention to engage in meaningful engagements, so from the grassroots organizations clear up to policy and decision making,” said Singleton.

ABC27 was a proud sponsor of the event.