LeBron James’ pizza chain Blaze Pizza opens in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Blaze Pizza, a pizza chain created by LeBron James, is opening its newest location in Camp Hill on Thursday at the Capital City Mall.

In honor of its grand opening, Blaze is offering a free 11-inch pizza to anyone who downloads the Blaze Pizza app between Oct. 22 and Nov. 5, and adds the Camp Hill location as their favorite location. The award can be redeemed starting Nov. 6 through Nov. 26, 2020.

The build-your-own pizza chain will offer dine-in, carry out and curbside pickup through its contact-less delivery website, mobile app, and third-party vendors.

Due to COVID-19 protocols in the state of Pennsylvania, Blaze will implement safety and sanitation guidelines, requiring the use of masks and gloves for all team members and hand sanitizer for guests. In addition, the pizza chain will feature small, single-use bags for guests to store their masks while dining.

The Camp Hill location of Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

