Legacy of Stephen Reed secure, longtime advisor says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Stephen Reed was mayor of Harrisburg for 28 years. Randy King was by his side for 24 years.

Reed was known as a tough negotiator, but King says that did not define his character.

“He cared about people, especially those who lived in the city,” King said. “He was a tough boss, but a good person.”

Reed lost his long battle with stage four prostate cancer. King says Reed approached fighting cancer the same way he dealt with city issues.

“When he began to address it, he was determined, but it took a toll on his body,” King said.

King says legal issues and the trash incinerator debt was tough on Reed, but he stayed focused through the tough times.

“He did not hold any grudges,” he said. “He did not speak bad about those who were accusing him of wrongdoing.”

King says he feels strongly that Reed’s legacy is secure.

“He should be known as a dedicated servant to the city of Harrisburg,” he said. “He was different than other politicians. He looked ahead 10 to 20 years and was not worried about the short-term hit because he knew the city would be better off in the long term.”