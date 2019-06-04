Legislation would crack down on skill games

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Legislation announced Monday aims to crack down on games of skill machines by better defining gambling and imposing harsher penalties.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says skill games are growing in popularity and have resulted in $138 million in lost sales. Players feed the machines cash, place bets on the selected game, and either win or lose money. They're popping up more in convenience stores, gas stations, and malls.

"Any decrease in the amount of funds that get into the lottery fund equals fewer services that are able to be provided to older adults in Pennsylvania," said Rebecca May-Cole, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging.

Senate Bill 710 aims to change that by clearing up any gray area regarding the legality of skill games.

"What we're doing is tightening up the language that if you place a bet and you can lose that dollar, or you can make more money on that dollar, that's gambling, and the problem is they're not overseen. There's no oversight," said Sen. Robert Tomlinson (R-Bucks), the sponsor of Senate Bill 710.

The skill game industry points to a recent survey that found a majority of Pennsylvania voters strongly oppose a ban but favor more regulation.

"We've paid millions of dollars in taxes. There are bad actors out there who copy our machines and do have games like slot machines that aren't paying taxes," said Tom Marino, a former congressman who now works for the skill game industry.

State police say the legislation would make enforcement easier. Under the bill, a first offense would be a first-degree misdemeanor with a fine of at least $5,000 per violation.