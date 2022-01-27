Levee system at HIA wins award at Engineering Honors Ceremony

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Urban Engineers announced on Thursday, Jan 27. that the Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) Levee System Rehabilitation project won a Diamond Award in the Water Resources category at the annual Diamond Awards for Engineering Excellence.

“We would like to congratulate the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority (SARAA) and other key partners on the successful completion of this project and on this award from ACEC/PA,” Eric DeDominicis, PE, deputy practice leader for aviation at Urban Engineers said. “Far too often, infrastructure challenges are not addressed until there has been a disaster. In the case of SARAA’s levee at HIA, the authority was able to work with our capable team to resolve a water resource challenge before failure.”

The level system was constructed in 1958 to prevent the Susquehanna River from flooding the runway. Since its construction, only minor maintenance and repair work has been performed on the levee. Over the past 60 years, erosion, growth in vegetation, ice jams, and other natural occurrences have reduced the cross-section and condition of the levee.

SARAA looked for a consulting firm to provide design and construction management services for the levee. The project improved drainage by refurbishing 13,025 feet of the levee system along the river.

“Efficiently extending the life of the Levee was the ultimate goal, and we are proud to have completed this project on budget and ahead of schedule,” said Brian Peda, PE, regional manager for Central Pennsylvania at Urban. “Leadership from Tim Edwards and Dave Spaulding of SARAA, as well as close collaboration with KC Construction contributed to a strong team effort that led to the project’s successful outcome.”

Despite delays because of the pandemic, the project wrapped up in July of 2021, four months ahead of the scheduled completion.