License hearing scheduled for Lancaster County funeral home director

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A hearing is being held this morning to determine the future of a Lancaster County funeral director.

Andrew Scheid had his license suspended last month after the discovery of significantly decomposed bodies at his funeral home in Manor Township.

The State Board of Funeral Directors filed a disciplinary action against Scheid in December.

In a formal complaint, they accused Scheid of keeping a body unrefrigerated for several days, not returning cremated remains to families, over-billing and not following the wishes of families.

That complaint listed 30 counts of misconduct.

Last month the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office went to the Manor Township funeral home and discovered decomposed bodies in a preparation area. None of the remains had been refrigerated or embalmed. One body had been there for 17 days, while another had been there for 12 days.

That’s when the state petitioned to have his license temporarily suspended…Barring him from directing or supervising funerals at the Andrew t. Scheid funeral home near Millersville and at a branch location in Lancaster.

No criminal charges have been filed so far and the district attorney’s office continues to investigate.

If his license is revoked he could get it back, but would have to wait at least five years, show he’s been rehabilitated, and re-take the funeral director’s test.

The hearing begins at One Penn Center at 9:30 a.m. It is open to the public.

