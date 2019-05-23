Life Lion paramedics trained to make follow-up visits

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - Life Lion paramedics at Penn State Health don't stop once the call ends. The paramedics are creating a connection with patients by continuing care once a patient is discharged.

Mae Rader was once an operating room RN at Penn State Health. Now, at 84, she is a patient. A team of medics checks in with her to monitor her health.

"Now, since I saw you last, have you had any shortness of breath or chest pain?" said Miranda Grimm, a Life Lion paramedic.

Medics sit down with Mae and go over a checklist tp prevent her from going back to the hospital. Mae was taken to the emergency room after experiencing shortness of breath.

"It was a fast-moving call. We had to go pretty quickly. She has what's called congestive heart failure, so she can have flareups," said Robert Horst, a Life Lion paramedic.

Mae is part of the Life Lion EMS Community Paramedicine Program.

"It is using paramedics and EMTs outside of their traditional emergency transport role and to be able to visit patients in a non-emergent fashion at home," said Brandon Wattai, a program supervisor for Life Lion EMS Community Paramedicine.

The program prevents readmission.

"To date, we have cost avoided the health system about $250,000 in preventable readmission," said Scott Buchle, an operation manager for Life Lion EMS.

Mae is given a grocery list with heart-healthy choices.

"How has your sodium been? Have you noticed what foods you can't have?" said Grimm.

Mae has one exception when it comes to what she can and can't eat.

"I think one hot dog a month is okay, but remember if you have that hot dog, you just change everything else," said Grimm.

Mae is also reminded of her doctor's orders.

"It is reassuring because it helps me keep in that pattern to help myself because you have to do that and I want to," Rader said.