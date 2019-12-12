Lifesize candy house in Hershey is accepting visitors

HERSHEY, PA. (WHTM) — An eight-foot-tall candy house in Hershey is ready for you to visit. It’s on display at Hershey’s chocolate world through January.

This year’s creation is a replica of Milton Hershey’s High Point Mansion and includes more than 40 thousand pieces of candy. It’s all for a good cause.

House fun facts:

The mansion stands at eight feet tall and covers 100 square feet

516 hours to complete

41,560 individual pieces of candy were used to decorate the house

24 different Hershey products were used as candy décor, including one on Hershey’s newest products, kit kat duos!

107 Hershey company volunteers helped decorate the home with candy

In a new partnership with the Milton Hershey School, eight sophomore carpentry students designed and built this year’s Chocolate House.

The house is helping children in need. For every hour volunteers worked on the house Chocolate world donated money to Children’s Miracle Network. It total from this project the network received $5,160. When you visit the house can also support the cause by donating to the Candy Cane for Kids program.

Santa will be right outside of the chocolate house during certain times of the holiday season. You can view Santa’s schedule by clicking this link.

The chocolate house will be available to visit through January 1. Hershey’s Chocolate World is located at 101 chocolate world way, Hershey, Pa. 17033. For more details visit hersheys.com

