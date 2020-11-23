Linglestown Christmas lights show brightens the community

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Linglestown Christmas lights show is back thanks to the light show creator, Aidan Carrigan, who’s been doing this for almost a decade.

Every year Carrigan adds something new, this year a row LED Christmas trees that line the front of his lawn has been added to his collection.

Carrigan encourages everyone of all ages to come out with family to see the lights and have a nice time, he also hopes you forget about all the troubles in the world while watching the light show.

There is also a donation box for the Make-A-Wish foundation right next to the mail box, Carrigan thinks it’s the perfect way to give back to kids and their families.

For Carrigan it’s a sense of family, togetherness and it brings back his childhood memories during the holiday season.

The lightshow is at 5780 Stillwell Court in Harrisburg and runs from 5-11 every night.