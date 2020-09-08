Linglestown Fire Co. to lease its property to fill the fundraising void

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Local fire departments are in a financial pinch during the pandemic, not being able to hold regular fundraisers. That’s why Linglestown Fire Company is looking to lease its historic property across from the current fire station.

The building was first a schoolhouse, then a fire station, and is currently a social hall and meeting space.

“Typically we run soup sales, chicken barbecues, additional fundraisers through the year.” said Jeff Jumper, President, Linglestown Fire Company. “We do a comedy show. We’re hoping it supplements that so we guarantee that money comes in every year, versus having to be on the whim of whether or not if something’s going on that we have to cancel our events.”

One possibility is a restaurant moving in, but even more importantly, the department still needs volunteer firefighters.