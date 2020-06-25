Linglestown Fire Company to have live fire training Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Linglestown Fire Company firefighters will be taking part in a live fire training on Saturday, June 27.

Between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Blue Mountain Parkway Extension between Linglestown Road and Blue Mountain Parkway will be closed to traffic and pedestrian traffic. Blackberry Alley will also be closed in the area. Vehicles will need to use the traffic circle in front of the station to bypass the closure.

The fire company says locals will see smoke and fire apparatus in the area while the training is occurring and should not be alarmed. Pedestrians and onlookers will not be allowed to enter the training area due to safety reasons.

Top Stories: