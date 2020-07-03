Live Now
Linglestown Road Weis Market opens beer-wine café

Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets has opened a beer-wine café in its Linglestown Road store.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board issued its final approval for the Linglestown Café on Wednesday.

The cafe sells 400 varieties of beer and 540 domestic and imported wines.

The store is located at 4300 Linglestown Road.

Weis will soon begin the construction of another café in its Carlisle store on E. High Street. Carlisle café construction will be completed in September.

