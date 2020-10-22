Little Amps Coffee heads to West Shore with a coffee bar on wheels

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Little Amps Coffee is bringing its coffee and espresso to its first official West Shore location with a fully functioning “party cart.”

The Harrisburg-based coffee roaster and retailer will be located in the form of an outpost in the Cork & Fork Osteria dining room at the intersection of Market St. and St. John’s Church Road in Hampden Township.

According to Little Amps owner Peter Leonard, the “party cart” first popped up in Troegs Brewery last fall, and was most recently used to start an outdoor location in Harrisburg during the coronavirus pandemic. Now that restaurants are able to serve customers inside, the Little Amps “party cart” is finally set to head West, with plans to expand into a more permanent location in 2021.

Following customer requests to open a location on the West Shore, Leonard says their “party cart” is the first step to bringing Little Amps to that part of the region. “We saw this as a good opportunity to take our city vibe across the river,” said Leonard.

Ray Zaborney, Cork & Fork managing partner, is looking forward to the local partnership. The Osteria will serve Little Amps coffee in their espresso drinks, coffee cocktails, and dessert items.

“Sourcing locally and partnering with local businesses makes us all stronger,” Zaborney said.

The Little Amps outpost will operate seven days a week 7 a.m. to noon as a take-out-only operation and plans to follow proper COVID-19 safety protocols.

