HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We’ve seen protests across the country and here in the Midstate for over a week sparked by the death of George Floyd.

He’s the latest name making headlines, but the problem of race and policing goes much farther than that. So we wanted to cut through the noise and actually talk about what’s going on, and more importantly, listen to each other.

Abc27 news Daybreak spoke with Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter live Monday morning.