MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from East Berlin, Adams County, was stopped by a Transportation Security Administration officer for a loaded handgun in his carry-on luggage at Harrisburg International Airport on Monday, July 4.

The man was caught with a .25 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets as well as two boxes of ammunition among his carry-on items.

The TSA officer alerted police when the gun was spotted, and the gun and ammunition were confiscated. The man was detained for questioning.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“Bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint is a serious offense,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, in a release. “It was a busy holiday of travel and bringing a loaded gun to the airport is an accident waiting to happen. Travelers should know better. Guns have been prohibited from being carried onto planes for decades before TSA even existed.”

Individuals who bring weapons to security checkpoints can receive civil penalties of up to $13,900. TSA reiterates in a release that this rule applies to passengers with concealed carry permits, as well, because the permits do not allow for a firearm to by carried onto an airplane.

Travelers may transport firearms in their checked baggage as long as they are properly packed and declared at the airline ticket counter. Individual airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

According to a release from TSA, this was the fifth gun detected at the HIA checkpoint so far this year.