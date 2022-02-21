Local agency helps Afghan refugees resettle in Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thousands of people fled Afghanistan last August, many of whom helped U.S. forces for years. Now a local organization is helping them resettle in the Midstate.

Jewish Family Service of Greater Harrisburg has been helping refugees for more than 30 years.

This week another family will have a new home.

JFS is in the process of resettling at least 50 Afghan refugees.

“So far we’ve resettled 33. We’re waiting on about 17 more and we’re trying to give people who were allies of the United States government a new opportunity to build a life in America,” Steven Schauder, executive director of Jewish Family Service of Greater Harrisburg said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Volunteers are busy cleaning out this row home to make room for a family of nine, with two parents and seven children.

“We help out in the first few months and then the goal is really for every family to be self-sufficient as soon as possible. So we’re working to get everybody into ESL classes, English as second language classes, and to help them find jobs,” Schauder said.

The family who will call this place home is currently staying in a hotel in the area until the fully furnished house is ready on Thursday to move in.

“We’re helping everyone get set up with groceries and clothing. We help provide, we make sure that they have their benefits, social security cards, in some cases additional food assistance,” Schauder said.

Schauder says more than 60 volunteers are helping set up new homes and assist with language and cultural barriers.

“Just really explaining to people the way that things are done in America, that appointments are fixed,” Schauder said. “In Afghanistan, it feels like you could stop by maybe if you wanted to see the doctor.”

The work isn’t always easy, but Schauder says he feels a duty to help afghans who’ve helped the united states.

“It’s complicated but the rewards you feel knowing that you’re helping people find new lives in the community, in the country is really rewarding,” Schauder said.

JFS is getting ready for the next group of arrivals in mid-March and they need volunteers to help out.

“Not everyone’s Jewish. We have people from all backgrounds helping, you know Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians. Everyone’s involved in this project,” Schauder said.

For more information about donating or volunteering click here.