Local civil rights icon shares his experience with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Homer Floyd spent 41 years with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.

On January 18, 1968, he was part of a panel discussion at Kansas State University regarding race and inequality at the university. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr was the keynote speaker. Floyd says he had a chance to speak with King before he gave his remarks.

“We told him about the housing issues and other problems that black and brown people were facing,” said Floyd. “He told us he would address those concerns during his speech, and he did.”

At that time, Floyd was the Executive Director of the Kansas Commission on Civil Rights.

Floyd says he saw King on a few occasions during the civil rights movement, but spending quality time with him at Kansas State University was special.

“He would challenge you in the course of a conversation, to come up with solutions,” said Floyd. “And he expected you to challenge him.”