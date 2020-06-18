Local District Attorneys join police reform coalition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — District Attorneys from Dauphin, Lancaster, Franklin, York, and Centre counties are supporting the State Attorney General “Police Reform Coalition.”

It calls for changing policy to make sure departments find out that a candidate for the police force does not have a pattern of excessive force or other misconduct.

The group states, “Officers who engage in misconduct or use excessive force erode trust in law enforcement and make it harder for our communities to be and feel safe. When they leave an agency, or retire in lieu of termination, that record needs to go with them. We stand united in calling for reform of the hiring process so that law enforcement agencies have the information to make informed decisions about the personnel they hire.”

This group is supporting legislation to accomplish this reform, versions of which have already been introduced in both the House and Senate.

“In order to make sure they are making proper hiring decisions, police leaders need information,” said Dauphin County District Attorney Francis Chardo. “This common sense measure will ensure that police officers who engage in serious misconduct do not simply move to another department.”

They say records must be kept and must not be kept secret.

Interdepartmental police hiring reform has been called for by experts and grassroots community groups as well as the State Legislature Police Reform Working Group, and has recently been introduced at the federal level.