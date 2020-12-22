Local firefighters calling on Pennsylvanians to clear any snow from the fire hydrant nearest their homes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a danger we hear about after each snowstorm, and it became a little too real for one local fire department.

After last week’s storm, officials called on Pennsylvanians to shovel out their fire hydrants so firefighters could find them in an emergency.

Just days later the Linglestown’s Fire Department responded to a call and found the hydrant buried in snow.

Fortunately the call turned out to be a false alarm.

“A majority of fire departments know where the fire hydrants in their districts are located, but we don’t want them to have to dig it out if they have to use it in responding to a fire,” said Stephen Libhart, Public Safety Director, Dauphin County.

Libhart wants to see people make this a routine just like shoveling out their mailboxes.