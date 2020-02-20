Local first responders to square off in fundraising hockey game

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Local first responders will face-off on the ice for wounded warriors.

The annual fire and ice tournament is hosted by the group PUCHOG which stands for “players using competition helping others grow.”

The PUCHOG hockey program is designed to get wounded warriors and their supporters on the ice using sleds to play hockey. The program is intended to provide warriors a chance to gather with fellow veterans with shared experiences and share the camaraderie they felt while in the service.

On Saturday, February 29, Harrisburg first responders will face off in a benefit hockey game for PUCHOG at Twin Ponds East located at 3904 Corey Road in Harrisburg.

Tickets are $10 per person. In addition to the first responders game there will also be a sled game involving local wounded warriors, raffles, a silent auction, and more.