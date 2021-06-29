Local Harrisburg restaurant added to PETA’s list of top vegan hotdogs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Local restaurant and brewery, The Vegetable Hunter, has won a spot in PETA’s Top Vegan Dogs list. The winning meal? A nacho hot dog, which is a veggie dog smothered with black beans and nacho cheese and served alongside a fresh kale or chickpea salad.

“The Vegetable Hunter’s Nacho Hot Dog is not your tired old meaty dog — with its perfect blend of two favorite snack foods, it’s as delicious as it is kind to animals,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said.

Other winners on PETA’s list can be found across the nation. To learn more about the list, click here.

“All of PETA’s award wieners make it easy to declare our independence from meat this Fourth of July,” Newkirk said.