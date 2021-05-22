Local high school seniors celebrate prom

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday night several school districts in our area held prom for graduating seniors.

For many it was the first time all together because of virtual learning.

One dance in Lebanon County almost didn’t happen at all. The Palmyra school board actually canceled the prom many weeks ago, but parents and local businesses decided to step in and make it happen anyway at a local sports complex, “In The Net.”

In a year where events were canceled and learning happened mostly at home, it’s nice to see each other in person.

“This is phenomenal. The kids are for it. Everybody’s for it,” said Sean Reedy, a parent and organizer of the prom. “They need normalcy and this is somewhat normalcy.”

The dance floor was on top of an indoor soccer field, but for seniors, that didn’t matter.

“To be fair, I didn’t think we were going to have anything at all, so it’s really nice to get dressed up and have everybody come out together,” said CC McHugh, Palmyra High School senior.

“We couldn’t sit idle anymore because our daughters were both juniors last year, were unable to have last year’s, couldn’t have a homecoming this year and decided to step up and do something,” Reedy said.

All the food and even the facility was donated.

“When we said we were going to do something, everybody stepped up and said how can we help?” said Michele McHugh, who also helped organize the event.

The only entry fee was a donation of canned goods for The Caring Cupboard, a local charity.

Over at Harrisburg High School they rolled out the red carpet for an outdoor celebration.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this to our students this year,” said Dr. Susan Sneath, chief academic officer for the Harrisburg School District. “They’ve had a really tumultuous year and just to be able to provide some sense of normalcy before they graduate is really exciting for us to be able to provide for them.”

Sneath said it was the students who decided to have prom on the football field.

“We have a little party back there, some music, candy. We just get to spend it with our friends and that’s the important thing,” said Alondra Rivera, Harrisburg High School senior.

It was one last opportunity to get together and socialize before they graduate next month and they looked good while doing it.

“They do it up right here, I’ll tell you that. Beautiful,” Sneath said.