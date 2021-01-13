Local law enforcement prepares to keep Pa. safe from protests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A flier saying “refuse to be silenced” is circulating the country, indicating armed marches at all 50 state capitols the Saturday before Inauguration day.

The FBI has also heard about a group storming local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings if President Donald Trump is removed from office before January 20.

Local law enforcement is now preparing to keep Pennsylvania safe from protesters.

The Capitol Police and the Harrisburg Police say departments are meeting often to ensure its plan of action.

Governor Tom Wolf said he was not aware of any specific threats on Tuesday.

According to Jennifer Kocher with Pa. Republicans, employees with the Pa. Senate will be working from home beginning 5 p.m. Friday through Thursday, Jan. 20.

This change comes out of an abundance of caution for their employees safety and will allow Capitol Police to better protect the historic building without worry for the employees.

Our ABC affiliate in Philadelphia, WPVI, is reporting all senate capitol and district offices will be closed Friday through the following Thursday.