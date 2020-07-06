Local nursing home employee fired after video shows hot drink thrown in elderly woman’s face

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A nursing home in Dauphin County fired an employee after they say a video posted on Facebook showed misconduct by the employee.

Colonial Park Care Center says they reported the former employee to the Department of Health and to local law enforcement.

The video in question appears to show an employee throwing a hot drink in an elderly woman’s face at the home.

The facility says this kind of behavior goes against everything it stands for as a skilled nursing facility.

