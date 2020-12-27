Local organizations hand out over 150 meals to those in need

Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sunday Tri-County OIC worked with Iota Phi Theta Fraternity and Bro-2 Go to hand out meals to those in need.

The organizations spent the afternoon making several stops in Harrisburg to hand out 175 meals.

