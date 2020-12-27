Local organizations hand out over 150 meals to those in need

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sunday Tri-County OIC worked with Iota Phi Theta Fraternity and Bro-2 Go to hand out meals to those in need.
The organizations spent the afternoon making several stops in Harrisburg to hand out 175 meals.
TOP STORIES
- Highway in Nashville shut down, truck playing similar audio as RV before exploding
- Water main break in Pa. floods three streets, damages several homes
- Identification of Nashville explosion suspect confirmed, suspect under investigation
- 6 officers recognized for evacuating residents before downtown Nashville explosion
- Attorney for Andre’ Hill’s family holds press conference Saturday