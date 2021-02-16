Local podcasts providing valuable information during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Christopher Thomas is the station manager for TheVoice17104. He has been providing a platform for podcasts since 2014.

Thomas has more than 20 podcasters on his roster. He says a lot of them are inviting medical professionals in to address concerns about COVID-19 and other issues.

“People have cellphones, iPads, laptops and other ways to get information,” said Thomas. “Podcasts provide opportunities for people to get answers to their questions and concerns in real-time.”

Thomas says watching the news or listening to traditional radio does not provide the opportunity for interaction.

Karl Singleton has been podcasting for a month. He hosts “A Seat at The Table.”

Singleton recently held a discussion about the pandemic and had doctors in the region on the show.

“We want people to feel comfortable and get the real truth,” said Singleton. “We want to make sure people have their voices and concerns heard.”