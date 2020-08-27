Local Red Cross volunteers head to Gulf Coast to assist with hurricane relief effort

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — 25 volunteers from across the 61-County footprint of the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region have deployed to support Red Cross relief efforts in response to Hurricane Laura.

In the coming days, depending on the impact of the Category 4 storm, the Red Cross anticipates deploying more responders.

These volunteers will serve in a varying roles dependent upon their Red Cross training – including logistics, reunification, health services, sheltering, and feeding while others will deploy virtually and support the on-the-ground operations remotely, from Pennsylvania.



In preparation for a large response effort across Louisiana and Texas, nearly 600 trained disaster workers from across the country helping to support communities threatened by Hurricane Laura are deployed to provide support and assistance. Red Cross also pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies along the Gulf Coast, and additional workers are standing by if needed.

“The Greater Pennsylvania Region has sent twenty-five volunteers to areas that will potentially be affected by Hurricane Laura. We expect that number will continue to grow post-landfall and we anticipate deploying additional teams to meet response needs. We are thankful for the dedication and compassion of Red Cross volunteers who are willing to help those in need.” shared Patricia Waldinger, CEO, American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region.

The Red Cross is supporting local officials and community emergency plans across several states as Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Gulf Coast overnight as a dangerous Category Four storm. The Red Cross will continue to coordinate closely with community partners and emergency officials to ensure people have a safe place during and following the storm.

