Midstate Red Cross volunteers help Kentucky storm victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The need for help continues after a tornado raced through Kentucky and other southern states, and the Red Cross is providing assistance.

Nearly 500 Red Cross disaster workers are in the region providing food, shelter, clothing, and comfort kits to victims of the deadly tornado that destroyed homes and businesses in Kentucky, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

So far, three Red Cross volunteers from the Harrisburg region have been deployed to help out, and more may follow. The local executive director says the need is great.

“We have provided, at this point, more than 400 individual care contacts to help people with medical or disability needs, as well as emotional support and spiritual support in these challenging times,” Laura Burke, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Central Pennsylvania said.

Burke says financial contributions and blood donations are the best ways to help out Red Cross relief efforts.