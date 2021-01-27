Local restaurant plans memorial fundraiser in honor of men involved in deadly crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local restaurant is getting ready to host a fundraiser in honor of the people involved in a deadly crash earlier this month.

On Jan. 9, four men were driving in a car on Jonestown Road when the driver lost control on a curve and swerved, hitting a curb then a tree. Mackenzie Mulroy, Zachary Kijowski, and Michael Shovlin were killed in the crash and passenger Joseph Charles was badly hurt.

Now Ted’s Bar and Grill is hosting a memorial fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday night for their families.

Ted’s bar manager Nicole Hickman-Peterson says the men often came in to the bar together.

“We do bar bingo every Thursday and it wasn’t uncommon to see them in here playing with us just drinking and having a good time with that amazing group of friends they have,” Hickman-Peterson said.

The community was devastated by their loss, including many of the people who work at Ted’s.

Hickman-Peterson said she didn’t personally know them well, but was saddened by what happened.

“The ripples of their passing I think can be felt really really strong and really reverberated through this community,” Hickman-Peterson said. “It’s just amazing how fast all that can change and maybe the things you take for granted how fast all of that can be taken away from you.”

That’s why Ted’s is hosting the bingo fundraiser as a tribute to their memory.

“You don’t turn your back when your community needs you the most,” Hickman-Peterson said. “So I think that makes it again all the more real and all the more important that, right now, we really, really stand together and we show these families that we’re here for them, we’re here for these kids and we’re here for this group of friends that maybe is going through it.”