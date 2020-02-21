Local stay-at-home mom turned blogger shares secrets to success

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Just one picture can earn you a lot of cash on Instagram.

Celebrities like the Kardashian/Jenners can reportedly make up to a million dollars for just one post with a product.

What many people don’t know is you don’t have to be famous to make money online.

Finding Success

Jehava Brown of Dauphin County created the blog OnlyGirl4Boyz.

She writes about her passions: motherhood, cooking and travel. She shares content on all of the major social media platforms.

“This has become a huge outlet for me as well as a stay-at-home mom. Just to be able to grow and connect with a lot of people and other moms as well. So I went from staying home to building a business, ” said Brown.

She is getting paid for it too.

A little over three years in she is making six figures.

Hard work pays off

However, it took time.

She spent long hours researching how to be successful in blogging. During her first six months, she did not make any money.

Eventually, she was able to join networks that are hired by companies to recruit influencers to promote their products. She now has enough of a following that big companies like BJ’s and Walmart contact her.

She’s said the biggest mistake people make when trying to earn money online is not taking it seriously.

“Treat it like a job before you ever make a dime. I know a lot of people who treat it like a hobby. They really have a hobby mentality so that is why they are really not bringing in an income, ” said Brown.

Brown also tried to stick to her brand of being herself, in an online world where everyone edits their imperfections.

“I have more people share that I appreciate that you are sharing without makeup on. I appreciate that you are not a size zero and you are not sharing that you eat nothing all day.”

Free Trips and other perks

One of the perks of blogging is the perks.

Brown sends professional pitches to companies telling them what she will do in exchange for a trip.

Check out this online exclusive for more details.