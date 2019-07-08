Local teacher creates curriculum in Versailles for treaty’s 100th anniversary

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Megan Kopp’s passion for teaching is evident. She’s a lifelong learner and a veteran. In fact, there are a lot of veterans in her family.

“My grandmother was in World War II, my grandfather was in World War II, my other grandfather was in the Air Force, my dad was Vietnam, my brothers are both Air Force as well, my husband’s in the Air Force,” said Kopp, a Milton Hershey High School Social Studies teacher.

Kopp was one of just a handful of teachers chosen out of hundreds to travel to France through a program by National History Day. They celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Versailles, and each teacher developed a new lesson plan to be used by teachers across the country.

“My life was changed because of the G.I. Bill, and in World War I, the G.I. Bill didn’t exist, and really there was no plan for the soldiers who came home, so my lesson plan’s all about that,” said Kopp.

The lesson plan will be published by National History Day in the fall.

“We look at a lot of primary documents, which is a way that historians and history teachers are moving in our classrooms instead of just reading out of a textbook or watching a movie. We’re looking at primary documents and the students have to grapple with what went wrong and how the country changed after that,” said Kopp.

“Our kids are very authentic, and they know when they see authenticity, and I think that will resonate with them,” said Bob Ebert, Milton Hershey High School principal.

Memorializing the Fallen is a teacher professional development program from National History Day sponsored by the U.S. World War One Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum and Library.