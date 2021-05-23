Local veterans play hockey to better their lives in Lower Paxton

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Local veterans are coming together at an annual event at Twin Ponds in Lower Paxton Township.

Hockey for Heroes focuses on helping our veterans improve in their daily lives. The game is a way for many of them to experience physical mental and emotional therapy, and getting vets out of the house.

Having them be a part of a team helps build a close bond with others and improves their socialization skills.

“Hockey is a fast sport,” John Jones said. “You have to think fast, and you have to act fast. And it is basically trying to be like in the service.”

The organization Puck Hogs, that hosted today’s game, puts on several fundraisers every year to help pay for the hockey games.