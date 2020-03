HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Local wineries and breweries are coming up with new ways to keep business going while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Ever Grain Brewing Company in Camp Hill is now offering take out, curbside pickup, and delivery to surrounding areas.

Customers can order four and six-packs as growlers of beer.

Spring Gate Vineyard and Winery in Lower Paxton Township is also starting a home delivery service this weekend.