HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A detour will be in effect for Locust Lane this weekend.

Starting Friday, June 18 at about 9 p.m. the section of Locust Lane that goes under I-83 will be closed until 6 a.m on Monday, June 21. The closure is due to ongoing construction on the I-83 overpass.

Signed detours will guide motorists to either Prince Street or Route 22. For more information, you can head to www.511PA.com.