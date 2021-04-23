Look out! Online pothole mapping tool launches in City of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania is filled with potholes. But the City of Harrisburg is aiming to patch that issue.

A new tool allows residents to report potholes on city streets by entering the nearest address, details, as well as their contact information.

“This new tool developed by our IT team will make it easier for residents to notify the City about potholes in their neighborhoods,” said Mayor Eric Papenfuse.

GIS Administrator Evan Rubin will be demonstrating the tool Friday at Mayor Papenfuse’s weekly “Facebook Live Community Conversation.”

Potholes develop during freeze/thaw cycles often experienced in the spring, says David Thompson, PennDOT District 8 community relations coordinator.

Mayoral candidate Dave Schankweiler even confronted the growing issue during Saturday’s mayoral debate, saying “As mayor I will confront the bullets, the blight, the trash and the potholes.”

Calls can also be heard hundreds of miles away in Washington D.C., where the Biden Administration hopes its $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan can help everyday issues from traffic jams to potholes.

In the meantime, Harrisburg Public Works crews have been working to fill potholes throughout the City.

"I appreciate the ongoing efforts of our Public Works crews in addressing these needed road repairs," said Mayor Eric Papenfuse.

But there’s one thing to remember. April means plenty of rain which often presents a challenge to road crews.

“As weather conditions allow, we are using hot asphalt to patch up the roads throughout the City,” said Dave West, Director of Public Works. “I encourage residents to use this new tool to alert us on locations that need addressed.”

In 2020, the City of Harrisburg launched a similar online method for residents to report the illegal use of fireworks. That tool can be found by clicking here.