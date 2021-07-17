Lower Paxton Parks and Rec hosts 5K to benefit its community

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Arts and Parks Red Hot 5K took place Saturday morning in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Luckily taking place before the heat really set in, the 8th annual event started at the Friendship YMCA parking lot. The over 3-mile race took runners and walkers through two neighborhoods surrounding Brightbill Park.

Lower Paxton also announced that the race helped raise $6,000, which will go towards improving their 18 parks and assist in recreational projects.

Officials also say the money raised will benefit the community through the Arts Council, the Greenway Committee, and the Parks & Recreation Department.

“We have a community engagement committee that works with the various boards for the parks and recreation department,” Parks and Recreation Manager Rachelle Scott said. “And so they request funding to promote different features in the park, whether it’s an event to add to or a structured event.”

There were awards and cash prizes for the top three male and female winners.

abc27 anchor Valerie Pritchett served as the emcee for the event.