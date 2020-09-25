Lower Paxton police looking to identify ‘suspicious person’ attempting to enter children’s daycare

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying the person depicted.

Police say the person tried entering a children’s daycare center on the 1400 block of Parkway West Wednesday afternoon. The person was unable to enter the building and left without incident, police say.

The management of the child care facility contacted police and provided surveillance video, from which the photo was taken.

Anyone with information on the person is asked to contact Detective Jeff Corcoran at 717-657-5656 ext. 1140.

