Lower Paxton Township Police get new uniforms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Police Department is now outfitted in new uniforms.

The new uniform features an external vest carrier designed to allow officers to feel more comfortable, reducing the strain on their back and hips. The vest displaces the weight of the gear across the torso.

The uniform is a modern design using technical fabrics that are breathable, moisture-wicking, stain-resistant and anti-microbial. In addition, the new uniform has reflective materials built into the fabric making our officer’s safe while on the job.