1  of  8
Closings & Delays
Calvary Independent Harrisburg Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Hampden Township Lebanon Co. Probation ASDP Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Lower Paxton Township Police get new uniforms

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Police Department is now outfitted in new uniforms. 

The new uniform features an external vest carrier designed to allow officers to feel more comfortable, reducing the strain on their back and hips. The vest displaces the weight of the gear across the torso. 

The uniform is a modern design using technical fabrics that are breathable, moisture-wicking, stain-resistant and anti-microbial.  In addition, the new uniform has reflective materials built into the fabric making our officer’s safe while on the job.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss