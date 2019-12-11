Lower Paxton Township Police held a ‘cops, cars, coffee, and K-9″ Christmas drive

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police held their “cops, cars, coffee, and K-9” Christmas drive Sunday.

The money raised went to a special cause to provide toys and holiday food baskets for families of officers who were killed or wounded in the line of duty or currently serving overseas.

Car enthusiasts were able to check out other cars while also enjoying some coffee

“This just goes to show that everyone out there has something to give to someone in need, we’ve had cash donations, we have toys, we have K-9 calendars for sale that go towards our K-9 unit, and again we’re extremely thankful and on behalf of the entire department here at Lower Paxton Township thank you very much for having us out here,” Officer Mike Elezovic, of Lower Paxton Township Police K-9 Unit, said.

The event is in partnership with the Pennsylvania State Fraternal

Order of Police.