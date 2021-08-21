Lower Paxton Township Police searching for robbery suspect

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police Department are actively searching for a suspect who came into a convenience store to commit an armed robbery.

Police say around 8:00 p.m. Friday police responded to the Quick In-&-Out Convenience store on Locust Lane for an armed robbery. The suspect was wearing a Halloween mask and dark clothing and police say he also displayed a dark-colored semi-automatic handgun during the robbery.

A witness says they saw the suspect flee in a dark-colored vehicle but doesn’t know the make, model or registration number.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gareth Kauffman at (717) 657-5656 ext. 1141.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 on-air and online for information.