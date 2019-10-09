HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department has received reports recently involving attempted phone scams.

Residents have reported phone calls from an individual claiming they are from the Social Security Administration.

Police say the caller usually says that a vehicle rented or owned in the resident’s name was involved criminal activity and the resident needs to provide their social security number and date of birth to have the matter cleared up.

Police are reminding residents to never provide personal information to unknown callers.