Lower Paxton Township to reopen parks on a limited basis

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – As the State of Pennsylvania and the Department of Health begin to lift restrictions on outdoor recreation activities, Lower Paxton Township will re-open township parks on a limited basis.

Beginning Friday, May 1, Township Parks will be open to the public with restrictions.

Residents and guests may once again enjoy the Township’s outdoor facilities, however, in an effort to curb large groups from gathering and to encourage social distancing, the basketball courts, and volleyball courts will remain closed as well as the playground equipment. Restrooms and Happy Tails Dog Park will also remain closed.

The Township encourages residents to be considerate of each other and wear a mask to protect yourself and others, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched surfaces such as railings, bleachers, benches and be sure to pick up your trash and dog waste.

The Township is urging residents to use caution and to follow the guidelines provided by the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.